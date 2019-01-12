Hong Kong has to wait for another round of monsoon winds for its next breath of fresh air as 14 of the city’s 16 air quality stations recorded high to very high health warning levels on Saturday afternoon.

Since early morning, the city has been shrouded in a faint yellow haze and by noon, the Observatory reported that visibility at Victoria Harbour had dropped to a “rather low level” of 2km, worsened by windless conditions.

By 5pm, eight stations reported a “very high” health risk, with two in Central and Mong Kok reaching the mark at noon, and others in the Central and Western districts, Causeway Bay, Sham Shui Po, Kwun Tong, Yuen Long and Tai Po, recording similar levels from 1pm.

Six stations in Island East, Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tseung Kwan O, Tung Chung and Sha Tin reported “high” health risks.

The general public is advised to reduce outdoor activities and physical exertion in very high risk areas, while children and the elderly are advised to stay indoors in areas with high risk.

Lee Fung-ying, a scientific officer at the Observatory, said the haze had been in place for a few days but became more severe on Saturday because “there was basically no wind”.

“With a wind speed between 2km/h and 10km/h, particulate matters are more easily concentrated in the air, resulting in haze and relatively low visibility,” Lee said.

As of 4pm, in areas reporting a very high health risk, the concentrations of two major particulate matters – PM10 and PM2.5 – exceeded 150 micrograms per cubic metre and 90 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

The shopping hub of Causeway Bay appeared to be worst hit, with concentrations of PM10 exceeding 200 micrograms per cubic metre, and levels of PM2.5 beyond 150 micrograms per cubic metre.

According to standards recommended by the World Health Organisation, the average concentration of PM10 and PM2.5 over a period of 24 hours should be no more than 50 and 25 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

We may have to wait for the next round of monsoon

Lee Fung-ying, Hong Kong Observatory

PM10 and PM2.5 pollution have health impacts even at very low concentrations, according to WHO, because the particles are so small that they can penetrate and lodge deep within the lungs.

The loss of wind, according to Lee, was due to the departure of the last northeast monsoon.

“We may have to wait for the next round of monsoon to bring us greater movement in the weather system,” Lee said. “There may be more wind starting from Sunday.”

The Observatory said it expected temperatures to drop below 20 degrees Celsius on Wednesday with the monsoon.