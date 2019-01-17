A dead pig was found on a beach on one of Hong Kong’s outlying islands on Thursday, sparking an investigation into where it came from.

The metre-long carcass was found by a woman on a beach near the Bela Vista Villa holiday resort on Cheung Chau shortly before 10.30am, according to police.

A force spokesman said it seemed the carcass had been washed ashore. He said workers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department were called in to collect it.

A spokeswoman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said it was checking the details of the case.

This mysterious crocodile was caught in Hong Kong’s countryside

By 1pm there was no official confirmation of the animal’s origin or cause of death.

The find came at a fraught time for Hong Kong’s pork industry.

The city recently strengthened protections against African swine fever in response to its spread across mainland China. New measures included strict rules on culling livestock.

Thomas Sit Hon-chung, assistant director of inspection and quarantine at the AFCD, said last month that the government would kill all livestock in a slaughterhouse if a pig there was found to be infected.

About three weeks ago, 20 mainland pig farms halted supplies to the city as the fever swept the country, with at least 92 outbreaks of the viral infection - which cannot pass to humans - reported at farms.