The Centre for Health Protection is to order all kindergartens and child care service centres that report an outbreak of seasonal influenza to suspend classes for seven days from Saturday, a source has said.

The centre, which defines an outbreak as two or more cases, is expected to make an announcement at 2.30pm on Friday. It will not close down kindergartens and schools unaffected by the virus.

It came after four outbreaks affecting 85 pupils were reported on Thursday, involving kindergartens in Sha Tin, Kowloon City and Central, and a primary school in Eastern district.

A total of 251 outbreaks had been reported in schools and institutions as of January 16.

Some 44 people have died since Hong Kong entered the peak flu season, 36 of whom were older than 65. A total of 107 serious flu cases have been identified.

“The latest data shows local influenza activity has increased markedly in the last week,” the centre’s weekly publication Flu Express wrote on Thursday.

On the same day, Pooi To Primary School Kindergarten in Kowloon City and Yuen Long Lutheran Life Kindergarten both announced classes were suspended as a result of a flu outbreak.

Parents received a notice from Lutheran Life announcing the suspension would start on Friday and run until January 25.



“[We have] received reports of pupils with high fever … and one being admitted to hospital,” the school’s notice said. “[We have] reported the matter to the Centre for Health Protection and staff replied on the same day confirming a small outbreak took place.”

The Yuen Long school said all activities were cancelled and the campus would be disinfected.

Pooi To in Ma Tau Wai announced kindergarten classes would be suspended from Monday to Friday, but the primary school would open as usual until further notice.