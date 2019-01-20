Health authorities on Saturday told 26 more Hong Kong kindergartens and childcare centres to shut down for a week following outbreaks of seasonal influenza, bringing the total number of closed facilities to 234.

The Centre for Health Protection updated its list on Saturday afternoon, with newly mentioned schools from across the city.

A day before, the centre said about 20 per cent of such facilities should suspend classes from Saturday after at least 208 reported flu outbreaks.

An outbreak at a school is defined as three flu cases in four days.

According to latest statistics, at least 275 outbreaks have been reported at schools and other institutions, such as elderly care homes, since the start of the winter flu season on December 30.

Most cases were at kindergartens and childcare centres, with a surge to 87 incidents last week from zero the previous week. As of Thursday this week, that number is 105.

A father of a four-year-old girl who studies in a kindergarten in North Point said his daughter’s school was not listed, and he was not worried about sending her to class amid the outbreak.

The man, who only gave his surname as Tsui, said he was prepared, however, for the school to close soon, given how fast the disease had spread.

“I won’t be surprised if it happens. Now I have to plan who should take care of my daughter if she is off, and what she should do in this period,” he said.