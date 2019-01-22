Hong Kong’s pork industry has suggested that authorities halt the supply of live pigs in the city over the first three days of Lunar New Year to conduct thorough cleansing operations, amid African swine fever concerns.

The proposed action was to “raise public confidence” in pork consumption, an industry representative said on Tuesday. The mainland is Hong Kong’s biggest supplier of live pigs, and last August, the virus was detected among livestock there.

The disease edged closer to the city last month after nearby Guangdong province recorded its first case. While the virus does not affect humans, it is deadly among pigs and could cause serious economic losses for farmers.

“We want thorough cleansing and disinfection [in slaughterhouses],” said Lam Wing-yuen, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Livestock Industry Association.

The sector said it hoped to reach a consensus with the government by the end of the week, before proceeding with the plan.

The mainland supplies about 3,500 to 4,000 live pigs to Hong Kong daily, on top of about 250 to 300 in local farms. There are two main slaughterhouses in the city – in Sheung Shui and Tsuen Wan.

Lam said the industry was seeking to cease abattoir operations for live pigs between the eve of Lunar New Year and noon of the third day of the festival, meaning fresh pork would not be available in the city between February 5 to 7. The suggestion came after a meeting among sector stakeholders on Monday.

Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee said the plan was not confirmed yet.

“We will maintain close contact with the industry to understand their suggestion and its feasibility, as well as assess the impact [of the plan],” Chan said.

Lam from the association said there were usually no live pigs supplied on the first day of Lunar New Year, so the proposal only meant extending the practice by another two days.

“It is hard to conduct thorough cleansing in just one day, therefore we suggested for the supply to be stopped for three days,” Lam said.

He added that the impact of the measure on the public would be minimal, as demand for fresh pork during the period could be 90 per cent lower than usual.

“Most people do not go to wet markets on the first day of Lunar New Year. On the second day there might be some people, but the number is low,” Lam said, pointing out that some pork stalls would also be closed during this time.

Simon Wong Kit-lung, who owns 37 restaurants, said the proposed measure would not affect his business, because most pork stocks at his outlets were imported from countries such as Brazil, Denmark, Vietnam and Japan.