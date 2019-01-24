All kindergartens and childcare centres in Hong Kong will start the Lunar New Year holiday a week earlier than planned, in an attempt to curb the spread of flu, according to a government source.

About 1,000 such centres are likely to begin the holiday this Saturday, with more than 30 per cent already hit by flu outbreaks and having to suspended classes for seven days.

The first day of Lunar New Year is on February 5, but some schools begin their break earlier.

Professor Sophia Chan Siu-chee, the secretary for food and health, together with officials from the Education Bureau, Department of Health, Social Welfare Department and Hospital Authority, was expected to make a statement on the situation at noon.

A similar arrangement was brought in at all primary schools, kindergartens and special schools in February last year, after a high number of flu cases among schoolchildren.