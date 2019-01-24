The Fire Services Department’s mascot “Anyone”, which caused an online sensation upon its launch in early November, has brought about a threefold increase in attendance at first aid courses, the department’s chief revealed on Thursday.

Daryl Li Kin-yat also said that, contrary to rumours, he had never thought of scrapping the idea as he loved Anyone at first sight.

The outlandish blue mascot quickly won the support of Hongkongers on social media and was praised as a departure from official formality.

Since the launch, the department, which is also in charge of the city’s ambulance service, has received 200 group applications per month to attend CPR and automatic external defibrillator (AED) educational lectures, compared to a previous monthly rate of around 60.

The department gives regular two-hour first aid courses free of charge to members of the public. Officers also give classes in companies to group of 10 or more.

“When I saw the video, I thought it was very funny and saw it could serve our [promotional] purposes the way it rapped the essential steps of doing CPR,” said the department’s director Daryl Li when reviewing the department’s work in 2018. “It helps you memorise it. I asked them to roll out the video immediately.”

In a video featuring local actress Law Lan, Anyone performs a song and dance meant to teach CPR. The video has had more than 240,000 views since it went on line.

Li added he had been looking for a playful way to teach younger people how to do CPR and use AEDs. “They are not rocket science. If you take it all too seriously, it might inhibit people and deter them from learning CPR, thinking it might be too professional or take a long time to do it. The Anyone character can help dispel those impressions.”

“Every second counts when it comes to first aid. There might be a few minutes’ gap if you are waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Those few minutes could be the difference between life and death,” Li continued.

A coroner last week strongly criticised the department for too rigidly adhering to regulations when giving emergency treatment to Ng Cheuk-yue, 24, who died after competing in the 10km event of the 2015 Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.

When Ng collapsed, a first-aider gave him CPR. But when ambulance-men sent by the fire service arrived, they did not immediately use their AED on Ng because guidelines required them to perform two minutes of CPR first.

With this year’s marathon taking place on February 17, Li said the authority would deploy ambulances with mechanical CPR machines along the marathon route and ambulance motorcycles at different strategic points. The protocol in question was updated the year after the fatal incident, Li added, and officers would now perform CPR while setting up the AED device, and use it as soon as it is ready.