An official multilingual phrase book designed to help non-Chinese and non-English speakers in medical emergencies has been forgotten and unused for more than 10 years, the Post has found.

The booklet’s quick decline into oblivion highlighted a government flaw where different departments did not bother to work together to solve social problems, said a former official at the Home Affairs Bureau, who oversaw its production.

“We were hoping for feedback from hospitals, doctors … and we would develop [the phrase book] accordingly. But we never did,” said John Dean, a former principal assistant secretary for home affairs.

“My staff were telling me that they were getting no cooperation from [the] health and welfare [bureau],” he said.

The Post’s discovery comes at a time when complaints are rife about ethnic minorities in Hong Kong facing language barriers in public hospitals, with some unaware of their health conditions even after decades of hospital follow-ups.

Dean said the situation was worse back in 2005, when the Race Relations Unit under his supervision published the Multilingual Phrasebook for Emergencies. Doctors and nurses were expected to use the booklet for the initial stage of emergency inquiries to buy more time for arranging interpretation.

But the booklet, which listed essential medical questions and instructions in 21 languages, such as a patient’s personal information, medical records, medication history and existing symptoms, has never been updated since its publication.

Some questions in the booklet centred on discerning if a patient had an accident or was in any pain, while other instructions included the need to send a patient for an X-ray.

Dean said the race unit printed “many hundreds at least, possibly in the low thousands” of copies of the booklet and sent them to the Health, Welfare and Food Bureau, now the Food and Health Bureau, in the hope that it would distribute copies among hospitals and clinics.

“It fell dead from the press,” he said. “As far as I know all the copies we sent out are probably lying on shelves somewhere, unread.”

He said he believed there was a lack of communication between departments, especially at the higher level. Dean added that the secretary for home affairs should negotiate with other departments about how to make better use of the booklet. If there was a dispute, the city’s chief secretary should be involved, he said.

A spokesman for the Hospital Authority, which runs all the public hospitals and clinics, did not respond on whether it received copies of the booklet or how it handled them.

But he said since 2008, the authority had devised a set of cue cards, information sheets and consent forms in 18 non-native languages, containing typical medical communications for common diseases, treatment procedures and fees.

A spokesman for the Home Affairs Department – under the Home Affairs Bureau – said the authority had “significantly strengthened” its support for ethnic minorities after the publication of the booklet.

He said there was no request for hard copies after the first print, so “the limited usage of the phrase book was considered spent”. He added that the department had no plan to update the booklet and he could not trace the number of copies printed, costs or distribution “due to the long time that had lapsed”.

Shoaib Hussain, assistant programme officer at the Kowloon Diocesan Pastoral Centre for Workers, an NGO specialising in liaising with public hospitals to arrange interpretation for patients, said he and the centre’s clients had never seen or heard about the booklet.

“I was shocked that we didn’t know this,” Hussain said.

He said booking interpretation in public hospitals had been difficult because of a bureaucratic system and some staff members’ reluctance to help. It often took a few hours, or even days, before an interpreter could arrive at the hospitals, according to him.

Hussain said he believed the booklet would have been “very useful” in the initial stage of emergencies for crucial communication with nurses and doctors, while an interpreter was being arranged.

He added that the centre’s clients were never shown the authority’s cue cards either.

Cecilia So Chui-kuen, president of the Hong Kong Nurses General Union, said she never saw hospitals distributing the booklet before she retired in 2008. She said she did not know whether hospitals received copies.

“If they did, maybe they put the copies somewhere nobody could remember,” So said.

She said the booklet would be particularly useful in acute situations in emergency wards, and urged the Hospital Authority to update and distribute it.