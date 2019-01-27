The head of the Hospital Authority has suggested putting patients into rehabilitation wards and centres, as a way of coping with the dire overcrowding in Hong Kong’s public hospitals.

But Dr John Leong Chi-yan’s suggestion on Sunday was immediately dismissed by lawmakers and frontline hospital staff, who said it would not be enough.

This comes a day after health chiefs, including health minister Sophia Chan Siu-chee, and the authority’s CEO Dr Leung Pak-yin, met more than a hundred public doctors to discuss the crisis, while Leong, the authority’s chairman, also apologised to the public for failing to provide satisfactory services.

And on Sunday, Leong reiterated that while a lack of space and staff shortages could not be solved overnight, the authority would find a way out of the mess.

“Most of the overcrowding is at general and geriatrics wards,” he said. “I hope we can move some of the patients there to be treated at rehabilitation units, since not all of the wards are as jam packed and we can relocate some of these patients to lessen the pressure at hospitals.”

Leong also said the authority was pushing to hire more part-time doctors, while improving the Special Honorarium Scheme, a one-off 10 per cent allowances increase, to attract more frontline hospital staff to cope with demand over flu season.

However, the suggestion was criticised by lawmakers and hospital staff who appeared on RTHK’s televised programme, City Forum.

Medical sector lawmaker and doctor Pierre Chan Pui-yin cast doubt on the suggestion put forward by Leong.

“If I am seeing a patient at a hospital in Kwun Tong, and I tell the person he or she will be admitted to a ward in Lantau Island because the occupancy rate is less intense there, I guarantee you the patient and the family will file a complaint against me which will quadruple the time needed to see him in the first place,” Chan said.

“The recommendation does feel like we are trying to rush the patients out of hospitals and that is the wrong attitude.”

Meanwhile, the idea of recruiting doctors from overseas was also brought up during the programme, as were suggestions regarding extending the health care vouchers to flu patients and increasing the overall vaccination rate.

Another Legislative Council member, Chan Hoi-yan, urged the authority to lower the threshold for overseas doctors to practise in Hong Kong, but limiting them to only working at public hospitals.

Chan said this would help clear up any belief that the government was opening its doors to less experienced medical professionals.

Public hospitals have been under severe pressure since the start of the year when the city entered the peak flu season, once again highlighting the long-standing issue of staff shortages.

On Saturday, more than 100 doctors made an appeal for extra manpower at public hospitals amid a deadly winter flu surge.

Angry and upset staff across the city recounted stories of overwork and overcrowded wards during a meeting at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

For the first time, the Hospital Authority published the occupancy rates at paediatric wards in public hospitals.

According to figures released by the authority, the overall paediatric inpatient bed occupancy rate was 83 per cent as of midnight, Saturday.

The busiest hospitals were Tseung Kwan O Hospital in Kowloon East, which had 97 per cent occupancy, followed by Prince of Wales Hospital and Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in New Territories East, recording 95 and 92 per cent occupancy respectively.