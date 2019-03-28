Figures from overseas health authorities show more than 23,000 measles cases have been recorded this year in the Philippines – home to about half of Hong Kong’s 385,000 migrant domestic workers. Photo: Winson Wong
New domestic helpers coming to Hong Kong should be made to prove they are vaccinated against measles, health experts say
- Top microbiologist from University of Hong Kong says government must do more as number of measles cases reported in city already double the whole of 2018
- Private measles vaccine costs HK$300 to HK$600 – impossible for helpers to afford, says Dr Ho Pak-leung, but labour chief rules out subsidised vaccinations
Cathay Pacific says any workers who feel unwell should stay home. Photo: Winson Wong
Aviation authority investigates why Cathay Pacific allowed pilot with measles to fly seven times in four days as Hong Kong tackles growing outbreak of the disease
- City has recorded a five-year high of 20 measles cases so far this year, five of which involve airport and airline staff
- Civil Aviation Department says it is seeking answers from Cathay after it emerged Hong Kong-based pilot with symptoms flew from March 13 to 16
