Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Figures from overseas health authorities show more than 23,000 measles cases have been recorded this year in the Philippines – home to about half of Hong Kong’s 385,000 migrant domestic workers. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

New domestic helpers coming to Hong Kong should be made to prove they are vaccinated against measles, health experts say

  • Top microbiologist from University of Hong Kong says government must do more as number of measles cases reported in city already double the whole of 2018
  • Private measles vaccine costs HK$300 to HK$600 – impossible for helpers to afford, says Dr Ho Pak-leung, but labour chief rules out subsidised vaccinations
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 2:16pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Figures from overseas health authorities show more than 23,000 measles cases have been recorded this year in the Philippines – home to about half of Hong Kong’s 385,000 migrant domestic workers. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cathay Pacific says any workers who feel unwell should stay home. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Aviation authority investigates why Cathay Pacific allowed pilot with measles to fly seven times in four days as Hong Kong tackles growing outbreak of the disease

  • City has recorded a five-year high of 20 measles cases so far this year, five of which involve airport and airline staff
  • Civil Aviation Department says it is seeking answers from Cathay after it emerged Hong Kong-based pilot with symptoms flew from March 13 to 16
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 11:19pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:12am, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cathay Pacific says any workers who feel unwell should stay home. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.