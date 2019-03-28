Among this year’s measles cases in Hong Kong, 11 involved airport and airline personnel. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Blood tests to find out who really needs measles vaccine among Hong Kong International Airport workers
- Health authorities look to preserve city’s limited supply of vaccinations as 31st case this year recorded
- More than a third of cases have involved airport or airline workers
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Among this year’s measles cases in Hong Kong, 11 involved airport and airline personnel. Photo: SCMP Pictures
A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong set to change measles vaccine policy so children get second injection at earlier age amid rise in infections
- From next year, children aged 18 months will receive second jab instead of having to wait until they are six years old under existing policy
- Department of Health confirms four more cases of the disease, taking this year’s total to 30
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam