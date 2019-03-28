Channels

Among this year’s measles cases in Hong Kong, 11 involved airport and airline personnel. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Health & Environment

Blood tests to find out who really needs measles vaccine among Hong Kong International Airport workers

  • Health authorities look to preserve city’s limited supply of vaccinations as 31st case this year recorded
  • More than a third of cases have involved airport or airline workers
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 10:46pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:13am, 29 Mar, 2019

A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Hong Kong set to change measles vaccine policy so children get second injection at earlier age amid rise in infections

  • From next year, children aged 18 months will receive second jab instead of having to wait until they are six years old under existing policy
  • Department of Health confirms four more cases of the disease, taking this year’s total to 30
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 5:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 27 Mar, 2019

