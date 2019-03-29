Channels

Health officials said they would prioritise workers at Hong Kong International Airport for vaccinations amid a shortage of supply. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

Another Hong Kong airport worker has measles, bringing number of cases this year to 32

  • City recorded only 15 cases of the illness in the whole of last year, but the first three months of 2019 alone have seen more than double that number
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:52pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:31pm, 29 Mar, 2019

A measles vaccination station was set up at Hong Kong International Airport by the Centre for Health Protection on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Hong Kong reports 20th case of measles infection this year as hundreds of airport workers scramble for vaccine

  • Centre for Health Protection sets up vaccination station at Hong Kong International Airport
  • The infected include two Cathay Pacific Airways employees, two baggage handlers and a security guard
Topic |   Disease
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 9:12pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 25 Mar, 2019

