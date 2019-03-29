Health officials said they would prioritise workers at Hong Kong International Airport for vaccinations amid a shortage of supply. Photo: Reuters
Another Hong Kong airport worker has measles, bringing number of cases this year to 32
- City recorded only 15 cases of the illness in the whole of last year, but the first three months of 2019 alone have seen more than double that number
A measles vaccination station was set up at Hong Kong International Airport by the Centre for Health Protection on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong reports 20th case of measles infection this year as hundreds of airport workers scramble for vaccine
- Centre for Health Protection sets up vaccination station at Hong Kong International Airport
- The infected include two Cathay Pacific Airways employees, two baggage handlers and a security guard
