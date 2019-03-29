(Left to right): Deputy Secretary for Food and Health Bureau (Health), Fong Ngai; Secretary for Food and Health, Sophia Chan; and Head (Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme), Food and Health Bureau, Derek Lee at the Kick-off Ceremony for Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s first government-backed insurance scheme officially launched
- The scheme was unveiled by health minister Sophia Chan on Friday and has most of the city’s major insurance companies on board
- One million people are expected to sign up for the scheme in the first two years
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
