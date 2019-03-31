Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman has been arrested after two people were injured when a window fell from the seventh floor of a residential building on 111 Pei Ho Street. Photo: Google Map.
Health & Environment

Two hurt and woman arrested after window falls from seventh floor of Hong Kong residential building on to busy wet market

  • Incident happened about 10am on Pei Ho Street in Sham Shui Po
  • A woman in her 60s suffered head injuries
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 2:35pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman has been arrested after two people were injured when a window fell from the seventh floor of a residential building on 111 Pei Ho Street. Photo: Google Map.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.