A woman has been arrested after two people were injured when a window fell from the seventh floor of a residential building on 111 Pei Ho Street. Photo: Google Map.
Two hurt and woman arrested after window falls from seventh floor of Hong Kong residential building on to busy wet market
- Incident happened about 10am on Pei Ho Street in Sham Shui Po
- A woman in her 60s suffered head injuries
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
