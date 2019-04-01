Dr Cheung Ngai-tseung, head of the Hospital Authority’s information technology and health informatics, introduces the Hospital Authority’s big data lab at the Kowloon Bay International Trade & Exhibition Centre on March 26. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong medical landmark: Hospital Authority to allow local researchers access to city’s first big data health care platform
- Total of 280 terabytes, or 280,000 gigabytes, of health data from more than 25 years of records will be available
- Data includes medication records and test results, but patients’ personal information to remain private
