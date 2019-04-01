Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(L-R): Deputy Secretary for Food and Health Fong Ngai, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan and Derek Lee, head of the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme, on March 29. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s new voluntary health insurance plan kicks in, but government expects possible benefit adjustments

  • The Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme was designed to relieve burden on city’s public health care system
  • But critics say the long-awaited plan does not do enough to cover medical expenses
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Published: 5:58pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L-R): Deputy Secretary for Food and Health Fong Ngai, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan and Derek Lee, head of the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme, on March 29. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.