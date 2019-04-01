Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Brachymyrmex patagonicus ant species is an urban pest in the US which was recently discovered in Hong Kong. Photo: HKU
Health & Environment

New ant discovered in Hong Kong named after Lantau Island, but another species may get you antsy

  • Researchers say 10 non-native ant types could have been brought in by trade and insufficient cargo-cleansing measures
  • Major pest from South America found in Hung Hom area
Topic |   Conservation
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 8:03pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:09pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Brachymyrmex patagonicus ant species is an urban pest in the US which was recently discovered in Hong Kong. Photo: HKU
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.