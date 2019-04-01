Airport workers queue for the measles vaccination on Monday. Some airport employees complained of confusion over the vaccination campaign set up by the Centre of Health Protection. Photo: Felix Wong
Frustration builds for Hong Kong airport workers denied measles vaccine over tightened health authority guidelines
- Two more airport staff members infected, taking total for year in city to 36
- One, a 24-year-old woman, was reported to have received two doses of vaccine
Topic | Hong Kong International Airport
Airport workers queue for the measles vaccination on Monday. Some airport employees complained of confusion over the vaccination campaign set up by the Centre of Health Protection. Photo: Felix Wong
The Centre for Health Protection has come up with a new vaccination strategy to cope with the rising number of infections in the city. Photo: David Wong
Six out of 100 Hong Kong airport workers found to be in danger of catching measles as health authorities tighten controls around vaccination service
- Centre for Health Protection adopts new strategy after results of blood tests come back
- Numbers mean it may only need 9,800 doses of vaccine for 70,000 people that work in airport
Topic | Measles outbreak
The Centre for Health Protection has come up with a new vaccination strategy to cope with the rising number of infections in the city. Photo: David Wong