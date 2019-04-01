Channels

Airport workers queue for the measles vaccination on Monday. Some airport employees complained of confusion over the vaccination campaign set up by the Centre of Health Protection. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Frustration builds for Hong Kong airport workers denied measles vaccine over tightened health authority guidelines

  • Two more airport staff members infected, taking total for year in city to 36
  • One, a 24-year-old woman, was reported to have received two doses of vaccine
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 10:26pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Airport workers queue for the measles vaccination on Monday. Some airport employees complained of confusion over the vaccination campaign set up by the Centre of Health Protection. Photo: Felix Wong
The Centre for Health Protection has come up with a new vaccination strategy to cope with the rising number of infections in the city. Photo: David Wong
Health & Environment

Six out of 100 Hong Kong airport workers found to be in danger of catching measles as health authorities tighten controls around vaccination service

  • Centre for Health Protection adopts new strategy after results of blood tests come back
  • Numbers mean it may only need 9,800 doses of vaccine for 70,000 people that work in airport
Topic |   Measles outbreak
SCMP

Rachel Leung  

Martin Choi  

Published: 9:43pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:58am, 1 Apr, 2019

The Centre for Health Protection has come up with a new vaccination strategy to cope with the rising number of infections in the city. Photo: David Wong
