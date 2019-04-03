Cathay Pacific ground staff wearing face masks at check-in counters at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Nora Tam
Carrie Lam rejects claims measles outbreak at Hong Kong airport was caused by ‘loopholes’ in the city’s immigration policy
- Medical sector lawmaker Dr Pierre Chan made the allegation at a Legco question-and-answer session
- The number of people in Hong Kong infected with the disease is now 40, the latest being a radiographer at a public hospital
