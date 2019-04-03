Hong Kong Medical Council chairman Professor Joseph Lau would not elaborate when asked why the proposals were rejected. Photo: Handout
Medical Council goes back to drawing board as Hong Kong group rejects solutions to solving city’s shortage of doctors
- Four proposals turned down at meeting as council chairman says ‘I’ve done everything I can’
Topic | Health and wellness
Hong Kong Medical Council chairman Professor Joseph Lau would not elaborate when asked why the proposals were rejected. Photo: Handout