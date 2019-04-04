Children play in Hong Kong's first barrier-free government playground in Tuen Mun Park. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Almost every primary school pupil in Hong Kong spends more than an hour on homework – with some taking up to four hours
- Survey released to coincide with Children’s Day sparks calls from experts to give city’s young more free time
- ‘Children need space … to do nothing and daydream, play or do whatever they want,’ says Dr Phyllis Chan from Queen Mary Hospital
Topic | Hong Kong schools
