Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Children play in Hong Kong's first barrier-free government playground in Tuen Mun Park. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Almost every primary school pupil in Hong Kong spends more than an hour on homework – with some taking up to four hours

  • Survey released to coincide with Children’s Day sparks calls from experts to give city’s young more free time
  • ‘Children need space … to do nothing and daydream, play or do whatever they want,’ says Dr Phyllis Chan from Queen Mary Hospital
Topic |   Hong Kong schools
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Naomi Ng  

Published: 10:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Children play in Hong Kong's first barrier-free government playground in Tuen Mun Park. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.