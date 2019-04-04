Of the 50 people infected so far this year, 23 worked at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong gets 50th measles case for the year so far, already setting a five-year record
- Seven more people were found to be infected on Thursday, bringing the total to 50
- Two of the new patients, who both worked at the airport, had received three doses of vaccine
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Of the 50 people infected so far this year, 23 worked at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Felix Wong