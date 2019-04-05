Staff at Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok wearing surgical face masks amid the outbreak of measles that has stricken the airport. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Four new Hong Kong measles cases confirmed, with one nurse affected, and vaccine deliveries this month set to fall short
- The 20-year-old nurse works in the medical ward of Princess Margaret Hospital, where a radiographer was found to be infected earlier this week
- One supplier of vaccines has told the Department of Health there will be a change in the supplies set to arrive in April
Staff at Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok wearing surgical face masks amid the outbreak of measles that has stricken the airport. Photo: SCMP Pictures