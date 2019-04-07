Ying Ying (right) and Le Le (left) came to Hong Kong as a gift almost 12 years ago. Photo: Handout
Giant pandas at Hong Kong’s Ocean Park enter breeding season, as Sichuan expert heads to city to help out
- Ocean Park’s two 13-year-old giant pandas have failed to procreate since their first mating season in 2011
- Keepers there confirmed that this year’s season has begun
Topic | Pandas
Yang Fan, researcher at Dengsheng Conservation Area, installs an infrared camera to track the movements of pandas. Photo: Kanis Leung
More than a decade on from the Sichuan earthquake, the Chinese province’s giant panda population is holding up, with a little help from Hong Kong
- The local giant panda is classified as vulnerable by the WWF and conservation was greatly complicated by the 2008 quake
- The Hong Kong government helped with post-earthquake reconstruction in the Sichuan wildlife reserves, resulting in free visits for Hongkongers
