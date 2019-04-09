Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Michael Tsui, chairman of the Insurance Complaints Bureau dispute panel, said interpretation of phrases in policies often led to cases being brought. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Health & Environment

Surge in health insurance disputes as Hongkongers urged to tell the whole truth on policy applications

  • Number of complaints received falls 9.7 per cent, but those concerning health care on the rise
Topic |   Health and wellness
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 6:55pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:06pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michael Tsui, chairman of the Insurance Complaints Bureau dispute panel, said interpretation of phrases in policies often led to cases being brought. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.