The garden is the city’s first government-run facility for the remains of fetuses miscarried before 24 weeks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Parents of miscarried babies in Hong Kong get first-ever government facility for fetuses lost before 24 weeks
- Bureaucratic hurdles have made providing proper burials for early-term fetuses difficult
- Plots at the Garden of Forever Love, in Wo Hop Shek, will be available from Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
The garden is the city’s first government-run facility for the remains of fetuses miscarried before 24 weeks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen