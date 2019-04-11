Hongkongers practise tai chi. There are more than 1.1 million people over the age of 65 living in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Mainland China property developer aims to lure wealthy elderly residents from Hong Kong across border to housing project
- Zhuhai Zhihe Healthcare Industry Holdings will build a hub for the elderly on Hengqin island with a housing project targeting wealthier Hongkongers
- But sceptics question whether locals will be interested in moving across the border for retirement
Topic | Ageing society
Tadashi Maeda says an open and free Hong Kong is a crown jewel for China. Photo: Kimmy Chung
China’s Greater Bay Area project will play ‘central role’ in boosting trade in East and Southeast Asia, says Tadashi Maeda, head of leading Japanese development bank
- Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation says businesses in his country are looking forward to being part of experiment
- On Sino-Japanese ties, Maeda says there is much room for economic cooperation
Topic | Greater Bay Area
