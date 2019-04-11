A public toilet on Wellington Street in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong government reveals hi-tech solutions to give the city’s public toilets much-needed makeover
- The measures, using advanced air purifying and flushing technology, will be first implemented in selected public conveniences in tourist areas
- The government will pour HK$600 million into refurbishing a third of the city’s public toilets
Topic | Health and wellness
A public toilet on Wellington Street in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng