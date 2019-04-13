A mix of showers and pollution caused visibility levels to drop in Victoria Harbour. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong forecasters warn worse weather is on the way next week after weekend washout
- Hong Kong Observatory says easterly airstream of unsettled weather is affecting coastal areas of Guangdong province and also Hong Kong
- Unsettled weather will intensify by Tuesday, including ‘particularly heavy’ rain
