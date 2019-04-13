Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The city’s public hospitals are collectively short of about 350 doctors, according to their managing authority. Photo: Fung Chang
Health & Environment

Pressure piled on Hong Kong’s Medical Council over need for foreign doctors, with lawmakers calling for powers to be revoked

  • Health minister however urges caution and says reforms must be carried out step by step
  • The city’s public hospitals are collectively short of about 350 doctors, according to their managing authority
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 9:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The city’s public hospitals are collectively short of about 350 doctors, according to their managing authority. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.