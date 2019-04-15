(From left) Doctors Andy Ng, Howard Chan and Martin Leung, as well as colleague Lucille Sutanto share their views on a controversial internship programme. Photo: Nora Tam
Is internship scheme for foreign-trained doctors killing careers and adding to Hong Kong’s medical staffing crunch?
- Trio of doctors hit out at restrictions and call for authorities to relax rules
- Current mechanism requires overseas-trained professionals to take up stint that limits them to basic chores before they can practise fully
