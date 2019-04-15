Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left) Doctors Andy Ng, Howard Chan and Martin Leung, as well as colleague Lucille Sutanto share their views on a controversial internship programme. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Is internship scheme for foreign-trained doctors killing careers and adding to Hong Kong’s medical staffing crunch?

  • Trio of doctors hit out at restrictions and call for authorities to relax rules
  • Current mechanism requires overseas-trained professionals to take up stint that limits them to basic chores before they can practise fully
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 7:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:25am, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Doctors Andy Ng, Howard Chan and Martin Leung, as well as colleague Lucille Sutanto share their views on a controversial internship programme. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.