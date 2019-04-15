A sushi counter in Hong Kong. The Centre for Food Safety says exposure to high levels of mercury could harm the nervous system Photo: EPA
Hong Kong sashimi lovers beware: watchdog finds excessive mercury levels in over 50 per cent of raw tuna samples
- Of 19 samples taken from local restaurants and supermarkets, 10 had high mercury levels
- In Asia, Hong Kong ranks second in seafood consumption per capita
