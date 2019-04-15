Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A sushi counter in Hong Kong. The Centre for Food Safety says exposure to high levels of mercury could harm the nervous system Photo: EPA
Health & Environment

Hong Kong sashimi lovers beware: watchdog finds excessive mercury levels in over 50 per cent of raw tuna samples

  • Of 19 samples taken from local restaurants and supermarkets, 10 had high mercury levels
  • In Asia, Hong Kong ranks second in seafood consumption per capita
Topic |   Consumers
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 7:59pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:01pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sushi counter in Hong Kong. The Centre for Food Safety says exposure to high levels of mercury could harm the nervous system Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.