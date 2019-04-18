Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A solar panel system at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Primary School in Diamond Hill. The Environment and Conservation Fund was set up in 1994. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s chief auditor scolds environmental watchdog for ‘inadequate supervision’ of stalled government-funded projects

  • Director of Audit reports that 47 per cent of the 607 projects had been on going for more than four years without proper oversight
Topic |   Environment
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 12:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:18am, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A solar panel system at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Primary School in Diamond Hill. The Environment and Conservation Fund was set up in 1994. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.