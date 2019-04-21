The effects on the health of users of new smoking products such as e-cigarettes are still unclear. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tobacco giant Philip Morris warns it may close HK$78 million Hong Kong research centre in light of government proposal to ban e-cigarettes and other new smoking products
- Possible closure of the site could put the jobs of more than 60 local employees at risk
- Government aims to pass bill banning e-cigarettes and other smoking alternatives as soon as possible, spokesman says
Topic | Health and wellness
The effects on the health of users of new smoking products such as e-cigarettes are still unclear. Photo: K.Y. Cheng