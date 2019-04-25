The voluntary scheme aims to provide blood tests to about 200 Filipino helpers coming to Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Filipino helpers to be given measles immunity tests at Hong Kong airport in bid to stem further outbreak but some call the measure discriminatory
- Department of Health announces pilot service as Hong Kong records highest annual number of measles cases in a decade
- Vice-chairman of the Filipino Migrant Workers’ Union Eman Villanueva says move sends out very dangerous message
Topic | Measles outbreak
