The Medical Association is expected to back the new proposals when it votes on them next month. Photo: Sam Tsang
Medical watchdog to endorse new proposal governing foreign doctors in Hong Kong, but patients’ group says it is just an old idea packaged differently
- New plan would exempt overseas staff from year-long internship
- But advocate says Medical Association has ‘resorted to trickery’ and doctors will be worse off
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
