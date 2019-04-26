Hong Kong has become a dumping ground for US e-waste, an environmental group says. Photo: Nora Tam
Owner of US recycling firm jailed for three years by Chicago court for fraud and tax evasion had illegally shipped electronic waste to Hong Kong
- Environmental Protection Department said it cooperated with US authorities and provided evidence to help in prosecution of Brian Brundage, 47
- Inspection of cargo of scrap metal found about 200 monitors and televisions as well as around a tonne of waste batteries
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
