A thunderstorm warning has also been issued and is likely to remain in force until 6.30pm, the Observatory says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Observatory issues rainstorm warning for the second time in a week
- Forecaster raises signal at 4pm, which means heavy rain exceeding 30 millimetres in an hour has fallen or is expected to fall across city
- Two men were killed last week as rainstorm wreaked havoc
Hong Kong weather
Weather forecasters warned of serious flooding and road congestion. Photo: Winson Wong
Weather
