The man had been admitted to Grantham Hospital to have a stent inserted. Photo: Wikipedia
Patient forced to undergo open heart surgery after broken wire left in artery following insertion of stent in Hong Kong’s Grantham Hospital
- Patient, 60, originally admitted to hospital for non-surgical procedure to open up heart arteries by inserting stent into blocked vessel
- When clinician retrieved coronary guide wire during original stent procedure it was found to be broken
