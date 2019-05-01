Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Sri Lankan government had hoped to use the summit to present its biodiversity, including its wildlife parks with thousands of elephants. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Hong Kong wildlife officers among thousands forced to cancel trip to Sri Lanka conservation conference after terrorist attacks

  • Part of China’s planned delegation, the officers were to attend the World Wildlife Conference, a three-yearly, 12-day summit
  • But the Colombo gathering has been postponed after coordinated bombings hit the country on Easter Sunday
Topic |   Conservation
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 11:00am, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 11:14am, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Sri Lankan government had hoped to use the summit to present its biodiversity, including its wildlife parks with thousands of elephants. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.