A tourist at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade on a hazy day in 2018 when air quality was measured between 6 and 9 AQHI. Photo: Nora Tam
Greenpeace blasts Hong Kong government over new air quality objectives, estimating 2,000 extra deaths each year from pollution
- Environmental group estimates the effects of air pollution if the city follows its new guidelines until 2025
- Veteran activists says city has ‘no timeline, no road map and no destination’ on air quality
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
