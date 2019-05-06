Blood tests for pregnant women in Hong Kong are usually done to detect genetic defects, and gender selection is unethical, experts say.
High mainland demand for tests to identify sex of babies drives blood sample export to Hong Kong
- Fuelled by a tradition that favours boys, the practice calls up ethical issues over gender selection and medical hygiene
- Post finds mainland agents offering courier services of blood samples into city, where test is allowed under proper guidelines
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
