The director of social welfare will be the trustee of the Special Needs Trust. Photo: ISD
New trust for Hongkongers with special needs receives lukewarm response with only four applications in more than a month
- High admission fee remains the thorn in side of parents considering an account, while other conditions may affect existing welfare payments
- Lawmaker says trust only benefits the very rich and not the middle class
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
