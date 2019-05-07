Professor Fok Tai-fai, a member of the city’s Medical Council, discusses the need to recruit foreign-trained doctors. Photo: Handout
Medical Council member says look to Singapore as a solution for Hong Kong’s crippling doctor shortage in public hospitals
- Professor Fok Tai-fai praises the Lion City’s model for foreign-trained doctors
- Points out that ‘the amount of imported talent can be increased or cut’
Topic | Medicine
Professor Fok Tai-fai, a member of the city’s Medical Council, discusses the need to recruit foreign-trained doctors. Photo: Handout
An advertisement for the Greater Bay Area project displayed at an MTR station in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang
Has the Greater Bay Area opened doors for Hong Kong’s doctors to expand or is red tape still an issue?
- Some accept the hassle for chance to tap into lucrative market while others argue easing of restrictions could solve Hong Kong’s medical manpower crunch
- Despite lower cost of living across the border, doctors can still charge patients Hong Kong rates
Topic | Greater Bay Area
An advertisement for the Greater Bay Area project displayed at an MTR station in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang