Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Professor Fok Tai-fai, a member of the city’s Medical Council, discusses the need to recruit foreign-trained doctors. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Medical Council member says look to Singapore as a solution for Hong Kong’s crippling doctor shortage in public hospitals

  • Professor Fok Tai-fai praises the Lion City’s model for foreign-trained doctors
  • Points out that ‘the amount of imported talent can be increased or cut’
Topic |   Medicine
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 8:15am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Professor Fok Tai-fai, a member of the city’s Medical Council, discusses the need to recruit foreign-trained doctors. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
An advertisement for the Greater Bay Area project displayed at an MTR station in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang
Politics

Has the Greater Bay Area opened doors for Hong Kong’s doctors to expand or is red tape still an issue?

  • Some accept the hassle for chance to tap into lucrative market while others argue easing of restrictions could solve Hong Kong’s medical manpower crunch
  • Despite lower cost of living across the border, doctors can still charge patients Hong Kong rates
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 12:00pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An advertisement for the Greater Bay Area project displayed at an MTR station in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.