The council will meet again to vote on proposals related to overseas hires. Photo: Handout
Will Hong Kong’s Medical Council get it right during second vote on overseas hires?
- The council will meet on Wednesday to vote on ways to relax admission rules for overseas doctors
- Last month, it rejected four options aimed at easing staff shortage in city’s public hospitals
