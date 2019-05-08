Professor Joseph Lau used his casting vote to pass the proposal. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Medical Council signs off on proposal that will make it easier for doctors trained overseas to work in city
- Overseas specialists can be exempted from internship requirements
- But they must have worked in public hospitals or medical schools for three years and passed licensing examination in that time
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
