Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There may be more young people in Hong Kong with the condition known as ‘hikikomori’ than in Japan, where the term was coined. Photo: Stephanie Teng
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s hidden youth: societal pressure driving city’s young into apathy and reclusiveness

  • Hikikomori trend is widely known in Japan, but receives little attention here, where up to 2 per cent of the population may be withdrawn
  • Confucian societies are seen as more susceptible because of parental pressure and peer expectations
Topic |   Hong Kong youth
James Durston

James Durston  

Published: 8:15am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 8:32am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

There may be more young people in Hong Kong with the condition known as ‘hikikomori’ than in Japan, where the term was coined. Photo: Stephanie Teng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.