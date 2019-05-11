There may be more young people in Hong Kong with the condition known as ‘hikikomori’ than in Japan, where the term was coined. Photo: Stephanie Teng
Hong Kong’s hidden youth: societal pressure driving city’s young into apathy and reclusiveness
- Hikikomori trend is widely known in Japan, but receives little attention here, where up to 2 per cent of the population may be withdrawn
- Confucian societies are seen as more susceptible because of parental pressure and peer expectations
Topic | Hong Kong youth
There may be more young people in Hong Kong with the condition known as ‘hikikomori’ than in Japan, where the term was coined. Photo: Stephanie Teng