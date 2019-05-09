Hospital staff wheel a trolley through the crowded Accident and Emergency Department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Dickson Lee
Patients waiting more than three years for specialist care in Hong Kong, as doctors call for new department to manage public and private sector relationship
- Association of Private Medical Specialists want government to create new medical aid department
- Survey of 200 professionals finds poor working conditions and long hours causing doctors to quit Hospital Authority
