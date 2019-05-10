Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Women queue up at a private clinic offering the HPV vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Health & Environment

Hong Kong health authorities probe at least one private clinic over fears smuggled cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil 9 used

  • Manufacturer MSD urges customers not to use vaccines that do not carry its local registration details on packaging
  • Lawmaker Ann Chiang says she has received at least 30 complaints involving seven clinics
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Su Xinqi  

Published: 11:04pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women queue up at a private clinic offering the HPV vaccine in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.