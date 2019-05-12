Channels

More than a million pigs have already been killed in attempts to stop the spread of African swine fever in China. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

Deadly in pigs but harmless to humans, why is African swine fever such a threat to China’s economy?

  • With the first case of the disease confirmed in Hong Kong, we look at how the latest outbreak has spread since it first resurfaced last August
Topic |   China food safety
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 1:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 12 May, 2019

A pig at a farm in Liaoning province. Between 3,500 and 4,000 live pigs are imported from the mainland to Hong Kong each day and slaughtered for consumption. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

Hong Kong confirms first case of African swine fever – and orders cull of 6,000 pigs at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse

  • Pig imported from Guangdong province was first to test positive for disease
  • Fever poses no human risk, but continues to devastate pork industry
Topic |   Disease
SCMP

Danny Mok  

Christy Leung  

Published: 10:22pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 3:55am, 11 May, 2019

